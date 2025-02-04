Steven Smith-Hay turned a home-brewing obsession into one of Britain's leading independent sour beer brands. By avoiding trends, trusting his instincts, and scaling carefully without outside investors, he has built Vault City into a thriving business. But can it continue to grow in a challenging market?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Steven Smith-Hay did not set out to disrupt the craft beer industry. Like many entrepreneurs, he began with an obsession - in his case, home brewing. "I was an obsessed home brewer that was making too much beer to drink myself and began daydreaming about the potential of turning my kitchen into a commercial premises," he recalls. That daydream has since become Scotland based Vault City, one of Britain's leading independent brewers of sour beer.

The appeal of craft beer has been well documented, with India Pale Ales (IPAs) and stouts commanding attention. But Smith-Hay saw a gap in the market: sour beer that was neither overly complex nor intimidating to the average drinker. "I had noticed a trend with bigger craft breweries dipping a toe into the water with sour beer, but felt their approach was catering to the wrong end of the market. Complex, and overly sharp, these beers were great for some audiences, but I spotted an opportunity to brew something more accessible." Thus was born what Vault City calls "Modern Sour Beer," a contemporary take on a traditional Belgian mixed fermentation style, bolstered by "literally tonnes of fresh fruit sourced from Scottish farms and beyond."

The Challenge of Growth

Navigating Britain's beer market is no easy feat. Industry consolidation, shifting consumer preferences, and the rising costs of ingredients have created headwinds for small brewers. "Navigating today's tough economic climate has been particularly challenging for beer brands," Smith-Hay admits. Yet Vault City has managed to scale. The secret? "One of the greatest challenges for any growing business isn't just financial—it's about building the right team at the right stage of your start-up. As we've scaled, assembling a strong and capable team to grow with the business has been crucial to our success."

Scaling a business without outside capital is even more difficult. Unlike many craft breweries that court venture capital or private equity, Vault City has remained independent, funding its expansion through personal savings and bank loans. "Our first major push was backed by substantial bank loans, secured using equity from my own home," says Smith-Hay. A crowdfunded sale last year raised £330,000, enough to help finance a move to a new brewery -seven times the size of its predecessor. Such bootstrapped growth, while risky, has ensured that Vault City remains in control of its own destiny. Smith-Hay has adopted a pragmatic approach to setbacks: "This too shall pass - it's always worth remembering that. When it comes to successes or failures, allow yourself a day to celebrate or wallow, then get back on with the challenge at hand." Decisiveness, he argues, is key. "Whenever I've ignored my gut, it's sometimes led to negative outcomes for the business." Surrounding himself with the right team has also been crucial: "Having the right team in place also makes a significant difference."

Stress is a common companion for entrepreneurs, but Smith-Hay has learned to manage it. "I've also worked hard to reduce personal stress, which leads to clearer decision-making." The ability to separate emotions from strategic choices is a skill many business leaders struggle to master.

Advice for Entrepreneurs

Smith-Hay's advice for aspiring entrepreneurs is straightforward: ask more questions. "One of my biggest mistakes early on was not asking enough questions. I thought I had to figure everything out myself, but once I started seeking advice from people with more experience, I realized how willing they were to help." Experience, he suggests, is best borrowed rather than earned the hard way.

Equally, he warns against chasing trends. "Don't chase trends that are already established. If a market is already saturated, like ready-to-drink (RTD) health drinks or non-alcoholic beer, you need a unique angle." Instead, Vault City carved its own niche in sour beer rather than competing in the already crowded IPA and pale ale segments. "Competing in an overcrowded space just to follow a trend isn't a winning strategy. Find your niche and own it."

The Road Ahead

Despite the challenges of running a business, Smith-Hay remains motivated. One book he swears by is The Hard Thing About Hard Things, which chronicles the realities of entrepreneurial life. "When you're in the middle of a tough time, it can feel impossible to see a way forward. However, if you've been through difficult situations before, you remember that you've survived them and that gives you the confidence to push through again."

Transparency with his team is another guiding principle. "While maintaining a positive outlook is great, sometimes it's best to drop the forced optimism and just be honest about the challenges ahead. If you've hired a strong team, trust them to handle the truth. Treat them like adults, and you'll often find they rally around you when things get difficult."

Asked about the formula for success, Smith-Hay is blunt: "Honestly? A unique idea, executed well, with a boatload of luck." Talent and strategy matter, but luck remains the wild card. That said, he insists that the right team is indispensable: "Surround yourself with talented, capable individuals who complement your skills, and success becomes much more attainable."

Vault City's journey is a testament to a well-executed vision and the power of perseverance. Whether it can continue to thrive in Britain's evolving beer market remains to be seen, but if Smith-Hay's instincts are anything to go by, Vault City's best days may yet lie ahead.