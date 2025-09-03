You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The UK stands at a crossroads. With growing economic inequality and a changing workforce, there's a real question about whether entrepreneurs - those who create, innovate, and solve problems - should play a bigger role in running the country. Many believe this fresh perspective could breathe new life into both our economy and democracy, driving growth, trust, and shared success.

The crisis of governance and the case for change

A palpable frustration simmers beneath the surface of public life in the UK today. Political discourse often feels stuck in endless cycles of debate, delay, and deflection. Voters are disillusioned, trust in government institutions is waning, and the urgent issues facing the country - from housing shortages and public health pressures to the seismic shifts brought on by automation and AI - feel increasingly out of reach for traditional politicians.

And as things continue to shift, one question keeps coming up: Should the nation be led by those who have already successfully built things - entrepreneurs, business leaders, innovators - rather than career politicians and bureaucrats? This debate is not new, but its intensity has grown with the rapid pace of technological, social, and economic change. Advocates argue that the skills, accountability, and real-world experience that entrepreneurs bring are desperately needed in government. Critics warn of the risks of bringing business mindsets into public service, citing differences in goals, incentives, and democratic accountability.

Entrepreneur UK spoke to five figures who know what it's like to straddle business and policy. Serena Kern-Libera, a former senior government strategist now in the private sector, offers rare insight into how policy and enterprise can align. Jason Stockwood, an entrepreneur and former political candidate, makes the case for more accountability in politics. Gerard Boon, a broker advising entrepreneurs who have stepped into government roles, sheds light on the barriers they face. Serial entrepreneur Mike Greene advocates for ministers with direct sector experience. And Rose Ross, founder of a global tech startup platform, underscores the need for diversity in policymaking. Together, their voices paint a picture of what is at stake - and what might be possible.

When business insight meets execution

That cross-pollination of experience - from business into government - is something Serena Kern-Libera knows firsthand. As COO at LinkGevity and a former senior leader in government, including roles at the Bank of England, HM Treasury, and as Chief of Staff to the Chancellor, she brings rare insight into how policy and enterprise can align. "Coming from outside politics gives you the ability to truly step into the shoes of those directly affected by policy changes." She recalls how her varied background informed post-Brexit trade strategy: "We were able to translate industry asks into a final agreement that met their priorities as well as the government's wider economic agenda... I think that was because the government both listened and executed." Looking ahead, she sees massive opportunity in deepening engagement with entrepreneurs, especially in emerging technologies: "A more open, cross-sector government is one that keeps its finger on the pulse of emerging technologies, engages deeply, listens actively, and consistently follows through to enable entrepreneurs to turn world-class ideas into world-class outcomes." She goes on to say that when it comes to emerging, cutting-edge technologies, there's an opportunity to go further in partnering with entrepreneurs, showing what's possible when business insight shapes policy that not only listens, but delivers."The UK has the talent and skills to lead globally, but we need to ensure the right practical conditions are in place - from how grant funding is structured to which areas the government prioritises."

Accountability and real-world urgency

Jason Stockwood, a UK-based businessman, offers a case study in bridging business and public life. With senior leadership roles at companies including Travelocity, Match.com, and Simply Business, and as joint majority shareholder of Grimsby Town FC, Stockwood has spent decades building and scaling organisations. His recent foray into politics as the Labour Party candidate for the 2025 Greater Lincolnshire mayoral election marks a new chapter - a commitment to bringing entrepreneurial thinking to policymaking. "People from outside politics bring lived experience of what works, what fails, and how to adapt when real life kicks in," he explains. His critique of current politics is blunt but fair: it is full of commentators who discuss but rarely build. "Some of the most talented people I know run businesses, create jobs, and spend hours moaning about how broken politics is. My challenge to them is simple: if you are smart enough to build a business, you are smart enough to fix a policy. Stop complaining and step up." This call to action is about more than rhetoric. For Stockwood, the entrepreneurial mindset brings something sorely missing in politics: accountability. "If something doesn't work, you do not write a press release, you fix it. That mindset is missing in politics." He envisions a future where the government is a collaborative ecosystem: "In ten years, a cross-sector government should include business leaders, entrepreneurs, and public servants working side by side." Stockwood warns of a democratic crisis if policymakers fail to create an economy that benefits all: "Business leaders know how to fix problems, balance interests, and deliver outcomes. If we get this right, business and democracy will thrive together. If we don't, we should not be surprised when people lose faith in both."

Why talented entrepreneurs stay away

Gerard Boon is managing director of Suffolk based Boon Brokers, a firm that works with clients who have experience in both business and government. While he can't name names, Boon offers an insider's perspective on what happens when entrepreneurs step into public life. "We have a number of clients who currently work in parliament and assist in policy-making for the country. Those clients previously ran their own businesses." Despite their skills and accomplishments, Boon says the consensus is stark: working in government is "thankless" and financially unrewarding. "It's no wonder that the government functions far less efficiently than large-scale businesses, as the incentives are not good enough to optimise their operations." He argues that attracting private-sector talent to the government requires overhauling outdated systems and incentives. Bureaucracy, he says, remains a core barrier: "As there is no competitive pressure in government, like there is in the private sector, there is little to no incentive to improve the speed of decision making." Without structural reform, he warns, the best minds may continue to sit it out. "Our clients have expressed that the government need to significantly improve the talent level of its civil servants and attract the brightest minds from the private sector, with real world experience, to improve public affairs. Otherwise, with its current labour incentives, the government will breed a complacent work force."

Lived experience, not just loyalty

Serial entrepreneur Mike Greene, a contestant on Channel 4's Secret Millionaire, builds on this argument with a focus on sector-specific expertise in government leadership. "In my view, the best person to be a Housing Minister is someone who understands construction." Greene makes a compelling case for practical, lived experience across departments: "In Health, it makes sense to involve those who have walked the corridors of hospitals…not just as figureheads, but as ministers or at the very least, as core advisors." He believes that if the government is to serve its people effectively, it needs to bring in people who actually speak the language - not just in words, but through a firsthand perspective. "We need people in power who have lived the journey: who've known the pressure of payroll, the highs and lows of growth, the reality of regulation, and the risks of entrepreneurship. They should be practitioners, not preachers - giving qualified advice, not theoretical opinion," he adds.

The danger of one-dimensional decision-making

Rose Ross, founder of the global tech start-up platform Tech Trailblazers, reinforces this point with a focus on representation and reach. Ross warns of the risks of ignoring diverse, ground-level insights in fast-moving sectors like tech. "There is a danger that politicians and civil servants are predominately exposed to senior people within the tech industry and industry itself. The failure to hear the opinions, insights and suggestions from the start-up community, academia and front-line practitioners doesn't give the best context for balanced decision-making." She argues that involving entrepreneurs in policymaking is essential for effective governance: "Better informed policymakers with input from real experts... will make better policies. If entrepreneurs have a seat at the table, governments will be able to create better financial, taxation, business, immigration, education and business-related policies… This will be better for entrepreneurs and, with a healthy and supportive approach to innovation, better for the UK."

Bridging two worlds

Together, Kern-Libera, Stockwood, Boon, Greene and Ross's perspectives illuminate a shared truth: real change requires doers, not just desk workers. Their insights suggest that practical experience, accountability, and sector expertise can inject much-needed energy and innovation into policymaking. From the boardroom to the classroom, the factory floor to frontline trade negotiations, these voices represent the breadth of what a cross-sector government could look like - one rooted in practical knowledge and lived experience, not just political theory. Yet the path is far from straightforward. The obstacles are institutional, cultural, and economic. Government roles often lack competitive compensation and incentives to attract top entrepreneurial talent. Bureaucracy slows action. And political culture often prioritises loyalty and rhetoric over practical expertise. But the rewards of change could be transformational. Imagine ministers who understand the industries they oversee. Policy shaped by those who have created jobs and faced market realities. Government that moves with the agility and accountability of a successful business. Such a shift could restore public trust and deliver solutions that work for everyone.

The future is built, not bureaucratised

The call for builders to lead is growing louder. Entrepreneurs like Stockwood, advisors like Boon, and seasoned leaders like Greene, Ross, and Kern-Libera argue persuasively that the government must evolve - or risk losing faith on all fronts. The question is no longer whether business experience is valuable in politics, but how to make it happen on a meaningful scale. If the government can open its doors to builders - those who fix, innovate, and deliver - it may yet build a future where democracy and enterprise thrive side by side.