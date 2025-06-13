You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ahead of Father's Day, (Sunday 15th June), global payments provider SumUp spotlights the lessons UK business leaders learned from their dads - shaping their businesses through grit, gratitude, and getting things done

Research shows a clear link between parental influence and entrepreneurial ambition: nearly 40% of UK founders had a parent who ran a business, and 68% of young people with a business-minded parent or relative are more likely to consider starting their own venture. This "role-model effect" highlights how growing up around business thinking, self-belief, and risk-taking significantly increases the likelihood of pursuing entrepreneurship.

In an attempt to help inspire and equip the next wave of British entrepreneurs, SumUp offers a rare glimpse into the personal stories, values, and learnings that have shaped the UK's most exciting business minds. From early lessons in resilience and frugality to values like integrity, consistency, and leadership, the advice shared continues to shape how today's entrepreneurs build businesses, lead teams, and make decisions across industries including fashion, drinks, and communications.

Corin Camenisch, Product Marketing Lead at SumUp comments, "We believe the wisdom passed down through generations plays a huge role in shaping entrepreneurial success. These lessons influence not only individual journeys but also the broader future of UK business. With this in mind, we wanted to spotlight the stories behind some of today's most exciting founders and the advice they picked up from their dads. Whether it was a mindset shift, a quiet push at the right time, or simply watching someone build something from nothing - those early lessons often become the foundation for how we lead, take risks, and grow. Entrepreneurship isn't just about strategy and numbers - it's also deeply human, and the guidance we get growing up can be the difference between giving up and going for it. By sharing these reflections, we're not only celebrating the founders, but the everyday wisdom that keeps business owners going."

Levi Levenfiche, co-founder at PerfectTed, the UK's fastest-growing sport and energy drink brand and Europe's largest matcha green tea brand, earning the distinction of being Steven Bartlett's most successful Dragons' Den venture.

What's the best financial advice your father gave you? "Penny-wise, pound foolish," "Take care of the pennies and the pounds will take care of themselves," "You cannot put percentages in the bank," and "Turn off the lights." My parents grew up with nothing - as children of immigrants to the UK during WWII - and throughout our childhood, my dad reminded us of the importance of financial prudence. He would always get annoyed when we left the lights on or wasted food. That mindset has stuck with me and today informs how we run PerfectTed. We have always obsessed over saving money where possible and my dad's mantras such as "penny-wise, pound foolish", "take care of the pennies and the pounds will take care of themselves", "you cannot put percentages in the bank", and of course "turn off the lights" have been a major influence in our success and profitability. My dad's mantras have been a major influence in our success and profitability."

On leadership: Expectations are set at the top. And, as soon as you lower your standards, a new benchmark is set. My dad's business is owning and managing rental properties. While he is the owner of the business, and there is a small team that manages and maintains the apartments, my dad has and will always be the first person to answer a tenant's call no matter the problem. My dad has and will always be the first person to unclog a pipe, to pull weeds from the driveway or fix a broken window. No job has ever been beneath my dad, and that is a lesson we have taken into our business. Despite having a growing team, we are always the first to take out the trash. 99% of people will never see the physical labour that is required from us as founders, but, like our dad, we have never shied away from getting our hands dirty and being the first person to step forward and take action.

On work ethic and resilience: The hardest arithmetic to master is that which allows us to count our blessings. My parents never had the opportunities that we had growing up. My dad (and my mum) left school at 16 to start earning money, despite wanting to go into higher education. They worked incredibly hard (my mum in a hair salon, and my dad in real estate) to make a life for my 3 brothers and me. The work ethic, the resilience, and the drive for success that we carry - that is embedded in PerfectTed's culture - have their roots in the struggles that my parents overcame. [He] instilled gratitude and grit in his sons.

Personal advice: "Just go for it." My dad is my hero. If nothing comes of our efforts, I would be happy just knowing that our efforts made him proud. My dad has always said, about everything in life, "just go for it," and had he not encouraged us to take risks (not gambles - he has always been incredibly anti-gambling) there would be no PerfectTed.

Eshita Kabra-Davies, founder of By Rotation, the world's first social fashion rental app - and the world's largest shared wardrobe - enabling over 500,000 users to both monetise their wardrobes and enjoy high-end fashion for a fraction of the cost.

The best financial advice: In business, money saved is money earned.

On leadership: A leader is a learner - you'll realise all the things you are and you aren't - and hopefully if you're a good leader, you'll inspire the greatest conspirers to build and deliver your vision with you.

On work ethic and resilience: What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, so never stop persevering - especially when the others burn out. You want it more than them, and so you will have it, if you keep going.

Personal advice: You'll never be the same person you are once you set out on your entrepreneurial journey. If you like who you are and where your life is today, well, then you're in for a total ride for what By Rotation will turn you into!

Mark Rushmore, co-founder of SURI, the UK's award-winning sustainable oral care brand revolutionising the electric toothbrush industry to tackle the 4 billion discarded each year with eco-friendly innovation and global recognition.

On leadership: Be direct and honest - call a spade a spade. Watch carefully how people behave, not just what they say and prioritise respect over being liked in business. My dad has an incredible ability to be able to identify the core of an issue and deal with it directly - even if that means an uncomfortable conversation. I've found this an efficient way to address challenges and ultimately get to the best solutions. Any time I've had a significant or challenging issue at work I always seek my father's advice, as he's very good at seeing problems and solutions clearly.

On work ethic and resilience: Anything you can visualise is achievable. This was a powerful belief of his. He also encouraged me to write down my goals, a practice I still follow. It's quite amazing how many of those goals have actually materialised, even recently with SURI being featured by Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Goop'! When it comes to work ethic, my father has always led by example. Starting with very little, he worked incredibly hard from the age of 16 to build a better life for himself and our family, and he shows no signs of stopping. For instance, every year he dedicates his time to creating a detailed, multi-page family photo album for my mother's birthday. It's a truly labour-intensive project, and I believe these albums will be treasured by generations to come - they're certainly more precious to me than anything money could buy.

Personal advice: There is much more to life than just business and financial success. What you do for work does not define who you are.

I've proactively taken a couple of sabbaticals to travel the world and go on adventures. My father didn't take more than 2 weeks of holiday in one stretch throughout his career. Although he didn't have the opportunity to do this himself, his ability to resist 'the norm' and create his own path inspired me to do the same, albeit with travelling.

Julian Treasure, founder of The Sound Agency, author of Sound Affects, and creator of The Listening Society. He's also the speaker behind the UK's favourite TED Talk - one of the most-watched TED Talks of all time, "How To Speak So That People Want To Listen"

What's the best piece of financial advice your father gave you?

Never chase money. If you do the right thing, money will find you.

On leadership:

The best is the enemy of the good.

On work ethic and resilience:

You start from where you are.

Personal advice:

Happiness is never over there. It's only ever here and now.