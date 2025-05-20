Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For many, weeknight dinners are a tired rotation of Deliveroo orders and rushed pasta. But for Siddi Bedi and Heinin Sharma, former finance professionals turned co-founders of Yhangry, this culinary frustration was the spark for something bigger. "The idea for Yhangry was born because Heinin and I were in finance, and way too busy to ever cook a decent home cooked meal," says Bedi. "We were tired of going to restaurants and ordering in. Coming from countries like India and China, we had seen the amazing benefits of cooks that were affordable, and could completely transform the quality of eating at home." That personal pain point turned into a startup with a clear mission: make hiring a private chef as easy as booking a taxi.

"We set out to see if any options existed to book a chef as easily and affordably as you could book a driver, massage and a therapist. There wasn't! Everything that existed seemed to be very high end – fine dining etc, but we just wanted great casual sharing style food." But behind the simplicity of that concept was a deeper question. "We knew hospitality workers, especially chefs were one of the lowest paid professions – earning something like £24k/annually and minimum wage. So, why were private chefs considered so expensive?"

That gap in the market led them to launch Yhangry – a platform that connects everyday people with professional chefs, at prices that defy the norm. "That's when we decided to bridge the gap – create a way for people to have insane food in their home at affordable prices, whilst allowing chefs to monetise their passion on the side and earn extra income." It started humbly. "Our first 'MVP' was a piece of PDF that listed a set of 15 dishes, and we circulated that on WhatsApp to our colleagues and asked them if they wanted to book a chef to cook 3–4 of them! That's how it started." Transitioning from high finance to food-tech wasn't without its challenges—but surprisingly, many of their skills carried over.

"Shifting from finance to food-tech was a significant change, but many of the core skills translated well. Our background gave us a solid foundation in strategic thinking, data analysis, and financial management - all of which have been critical in building a sustainable business."

Still, the new world demanded more than just spreadsheets."What changed dramatically was the nature of the work. In order to make something from nothing, the amount of grit, optimism and perseverance required is through the roof. We went from structured corporate environments to the fast-paced, unpredictable world of logistics, customer service, and food operations. But in many ways, startup life demands the same problem-solving mindset and resilience that finance instilled in us—just applied in a very different context," says Bedi.

The pair even took their vision to the small screen, appearing on BBC's Dragons' Den. "Pitching on Dragons' Den was an unforgettable experience—high-pressure, fast-paced, and incredibly energising. We received offers on air, which was hugely validating, but ultimately we made the decision to walk away from the deal after filming. The terms weren't quite right for us, and we knew we needed to prioritise long-term alignment over short-term exposure." The experience left them with one enduring takeaway."The experience taught us a lot about clarity and conviction. You only have a few minutes to make your case, so your pitch needs to be sharp, your numbers watertight, and your story compelling. Just as importantly, it reaffirmed the importance of trusting your instincts. Saying no, even to high-profile investors, can be the right decision if it means staying true to your vision."

Yhangry isn't just about food - it's about redefining how we gather and celebrate."Absolutely. We're seeing a shift in how people choose to socialise, with many preferring more personal, curated experiences over traditional dining out – especially when it's the same cost or cheaper (you save the extortionate markup on drinks!)" With meals starting at £40 per person, it's a compelling proposition. "You can now book a chef starting from £40pp for a 3 course meal, which really is a steal. In return you are afforded quality time, kitchen to table service and a much richer experience than going out because you have to." And it's not just birthdays and anniversaries. "We see this especially to be huge when celebrating personal events such as – birthdays, hen dos, stag dos, anniversary, and more. This is also really picking up as the go to choice for corporate events. The biggest use case we see emerging is when people go on holiday or book an Airbnb with a group – getting a chef with your group is becoming a no brainer!"

Yhangry may have found its niche at a time when people are craving something more authentic. "The pandemic accelerated this trend, but it's continued well beyond that period. People value quality time, comfort, and connection—and Yhangry is designed to enhance exactly that." And that aligns with a broader cultural shift. "We believe this reflects a wider lifestyle evolution. Consumers are seeking convenience without compromising on quality, and experiences that feel meaningful rather than transactional. Yhangry allows people to enjoy restaurant-quality dining at home, without the stress of cooking or cleaning. It's a model that speaks to the way we live - and want to live - today."

As a female founder navigating the often male-dominated tech and startup landscape, Bedi has also had to clear hurdles that others may not have faced. "Being a female founder in a predominantly male industry can come with added challenges. In the early stages, especially during fundraising, we occasionally encountered skepticism or had to explain the feasibility of our vision more thoroughly than our male counterparts might." But change is coming. "There's still a long way to go in terms of equal representation and access to capital. That said, we've also been fortunate to find an incredibly supportive network of fellow female founders, advisors, and investors who are actively working to shift the landscape." And what does inclusivity look like for the future of tech and food? "For the industry to become more inclusive, we need greater diversity at all levels - from VC partners to startup boards to operational leadership. Creating accessible pathways, mentorship opportunities, and championing underrepresented voices will be key to building a more balanced and dynamic ecosystem."

From finance to food, from WhatsApp menus to national TV, Bedi and Sharma's journey has been anything but conventional. But their mission is simple: delicious food, made personal - and more accessible than ever before.