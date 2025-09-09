Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In March 2020, as the world went into lockdown, Paul Hallett launched a startup built on a bold bet: that the UK's veterinary industry - bloated by costs, strained by burnout, and broken by corporate control - was ready for radical change.

"We founded Vet-AI when we realised that the needs of the biggest stakeholders in vet care – pets, owners and clinicians – weren't being served," he says. "Our mission is simple: to use technology to make care more affordable, accessible, and compassionate for all." It was a risky move made riskier by timing. Just days after launch, Hallett found himself facing down empty bank accounts, a sea of investor rejections, and a pandemic that made everything harder - except proving his point: the system wasn't just flawed. It was failing. Now, Vet-AI's AI-powered triage and telemedicine platform is being used by thousands of pet owners each month. Insurance partners are scaling the model nationwide. And a funding story that once teetered on collapse has become a playbook in startup survival.

That simple mission has never felt more urgent. Since 2015, veterinary costs in the UK have surged by 60%. More pet owners are finding themselves priced out of basic care, while veterinary professionals are buckling under relentless workloads. In fact, the profession - made up largely of women - continues to suffer from some of the highest suicide rates of any industry. In a sector increasingly dominated by profit-hungry corporations, something had to give. "When essential needs go unmet, disruption is inevitable," Hallett says. "That's why the CMA is investigating the corporate vet industry, amid concerns over pricing and treatment options in the UK."

Vet-AI is his answer to that crisis - a platform that combines telemedicine, AI triage, and strategic insurer partnerships to make veterinary care smarter, faster, and more humane. The model is already being used by thousands of pet owners each month, many of whom are finding a lifeline in a market that no longer seems built for them. "Just as digital tools have transformed human healthcare, we're bringing telemedicine and AI triage into vet care. This means fewer unnecessary appointments, lower costs and vets freed up to focus on the most complex cases.

Like many tech origin stories, Vet-AI's path wasn't smooth. Hallett recalls the startup's most pivotal moment: "Early on, we were close to disaster, as we were running out of money on a Monday. However, just in the nick of time, we managed to close our first cheque by that Friday. I'd spoken to 60 investors and only one said yes." That "yes" became a lifeline - and a launchpad. The company proved its model, built traction, and by the next round of funding, they weren't chasing investors anymore. "In the next funding round, we received five offers from major funds," he says. "A complete shift from chasing investment to choosing the right partners to scale with."

Ask Hallett what made the difference, and he won't say it was a secret algorithm or a lucky break. It was people. "The biggest lesson I'd share is the value of genuine relationships," he reflects. "I wouldn't be where I am without people stepping in to help at key moments. When you go out of your way for people, treating them as friends rather than just colleagues or business partners, you build a kind of loyalty and trust that no amount of money can buy." That philosophy extended to how Vet-AI was built from the ground up. In the early days, with little cash on hand, the founders offered equity to law firms, branding agencies and senior advisors in lieu of fees. "It's underrated," he says. "But relationships and creative deal-making were just as important as the tech."

The context Vet-AI operates in is sobering. The UK's veterinary sector is under massive strain, and the Competition and Markets Authority is now deep into its inquiry into corporate consolidation and pricing practices. The findings could reshape the industry - and Vet-AI is watching closely.

"We've adapted by doubling down on developing technology that tackles those challenges head-on," Hallett says. The startup's AI triage system has already passed clinical validation and is reducing pressure on human vets while cutting costs for owners. More importantly, the company is proving that good care doesn't have to be expensive care. Through partnerships with insurers like Waggel and Animal Friends, they've shown the model saves money while improving outcomes - a "win for owners and vets."

Hallett isn't content to fix things only at home. "The UK is one of the most advanced pet care markets in the world, but also one of the most broken thanks to our soaring costs and the strain that so many of our vet professionals are under," he explains. "However, that tension creates huge opportunity for disruption." It's a classic tech founder statement - but with a distinctly compassionate edge. Hallett doesn't just want to disrupt. He wants to rebuild, starting in the UK and scaling globally. "If we can fix access and affordability here, we can export that to markets from Europe to Mexico City, where demand is huge and vet capacity is limited."

In a world of unicorn valuations and billion-dollar blitzscaling, Vet-AI's approach feels refreshingly human. Technology is the tool - not the point. "My own journey has been a rollercoaster of a few failed business ideas and some curveballs, including launching Vet-AI on the day COVID was announced," Hallett says. "What got us through wasn't luck, but the network and exceptional team we built around us. At the end of the day, your relationships are the foundation of your company's success." And maybe that's the heart of the story: a start-up that's disrupting with care - not just for pets, but for the people who love and look after them.