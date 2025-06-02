Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Every week, I speak to people who've just sold a business, inherited a lump sum, or hit a major milestone. Suddenly, they're staring at a big question. What should I do with this money? More often than not, their answer is nothing.

In a world that feels defined by rolling uncertainty – from elections to interest rates, inflation to geopolitical unrest – many smart, accomplished individuals convince themselves that pressing pause is the prudent move. They tell themselves they'll wait for the next election, the next Bank of England announcement, or until the latest crisis in the Middle East or the US blows over.

But here's the uncomfortable truth, doing nothing is still doing something – and very often, it's the wrong thing. We saw this play out at the start of the year when Donald Trump's likely return to the White House and the prospect of fresh tariffs sent ripples through global markets. Investors froze, and while the tariffs have been shelved (for now), the real damage had already been done – not to portfolios, but to behaviour.

This is decision paralysis in action. And in my experience, it's most acute among entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals post-exit, many of whom are navigating wealth independently for the first time. It's human nature to crave certainty, especially when it comes to money, but if you're waiting for a time when everything is calm, clear, and safe before investing or making a financial decision, I've got bad news – that day is never going to arrive. Markets move, the political climate is noisy, the global economy is always in flux. If you're frozen by fear, your money isn't standing still – it's slipping backwards.

One former client sold down their pension right before the Brexit vote, convinced markets would crash. The market dipped, briefly, then bounced. By the time they tried to get back in, they'd missed the rebound and locked in the loss. Others are still on the sidelines, holding out for the 'right time'. Meanwhile, the market has delivered double-digit returns. High interest rates have only added to the inertia. Plenty of people are sitting on cash, happy to earn 5% in the bank. But if you're a higher-rate taxpayer, you're pocketing closer to 2.5% – less than inflation – and over time, your 'safe' money is shrinking in real terms. Global Equities, by contrast, are up 11% over the past year – despite all the turmoil around tariffs.

This hesitation isn't limited to financial investments either, we're seeing the same reluctance around property purchases. Entrepreneurs are delaying buying homes or commercial units in the hope that mortgage rates will fall or prices will soften. However, unless you have a crystal ball, trying to time the market is a game you're unlikely to win. If you've found a property that suits your needs and budget, and you can afford it, the best decision is to buy it. Your home is where you live, not a speculative asset to be perfectly timed. There's immense freedom in simply making a decision. It takes the weight off your mind and gives you back your mental bandwidth – something every founder or investor will recognise as valuable in its own right.

Doing nothing might feel like the safe bet, but inaction can be far more damaging than a well-informed choice. And contrary to popular belief, you don't need to have all the answers today. What you do need is a plan. Even a basic plan creates structure, helps you map the road ahead, and protects you from making knee-jerk decisions driven by fear or headlines. Here's how to break free from the grip of decision paralysis:

Zoom out: Focus on your long-term objectives, rather than tomorrow's headlines. What do you want your money to do for you over the next 10, 20, 30 years?

Separate fact from fear: Emotions often drive poor decisions. If you find yourself saying "I'll just wait until…", ask whether that's a rational strategy or an emotional deflection.

Get advice: A good financial planner will help you understand your goals, cut out the noise, and navigate complexity with clarity.

Act with intent: Even small, deliberate steps can make a difference. Wealth isn't built from the sidelines.

Entrepreneurs are used to taking calculated risks, but when it comes to managing post-exit wealth or personal finances, many find themselves out of their depth. A little knowledge can be a dangerous thing – and half-understanding the tax system, the economy, or the markets can lead to costly mistakes.

That's why it's so important to talk to someone. Burying your head in the sand is not a wealth strategy. The economy will always feel volatile, but the people who do best are those who act with confidence and intention – no matter the noise. You don't need to get every decision right, but you do need to make a decision. Inaction is a choice, and often, it's the most expensive one of all.