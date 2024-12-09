Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In entrepreneurship, failure is often seen as an unwelcome guest. Yet, for Josh White, co-founder and CEO of Cano Water, a London based company offering sustainable, resealable canned water as an eco-friendly alternative to single-use plastic bottles, failure is a critical stepping stone to success. "I still feel like a failure," White admits candidly, reflecting on his journey, "however, embracing failure is one of the key components to success."

White's path has not been a linear ascent; it has resembled a roller coaster filled with ups and downs. Unlike many successful entrepreneurs who seem destined for success from a young age, White faced a different reality. "For me, I don't think I was ever meant to be an entrepreneur. So I probably experienced more failures than many, just finding my feet." Yet he emphasises that these setbacks have been invaluable, stating, "Every time I've failed, it's made me a hundred times stronger."

White's entrepreneurial journey began at 18 when he launched an events company called High Frequency. "It was initially very successful, but it didnt work out in the end," he reflects. The company catered to under-18s, but a sudden market shift led to its downfall. "The clubs across the country basically banned under-18 events. Overnight, the company went from thriving to non-existent," he recalls.

This abrupt end to his first venture was devastating. "It was probably one of the most depressing times in my childhood. I actually ended up in hospital because of the stress of it." Despite this turmoil, White recognizes the silver lining. "I'm so grateful that that happened. It taught me a lot about myself and how to navigate difficult situations."

As he looks back, White acknowledges the resilience he gained from this experience. "It made me a lot more strong-willed as a person. When I started Cano Water, I think that I learned so much from that failure." His journey has taught him the importance of humility, especially in times of success. "I've learned to not let that cloud the vision of the business because you can get so excited about these things."

Today, as he experiences success with Cano Water—getting pictures every day of people, including celebrities, holding the product—White remains cautious. "Who knows, like the worst thing can happen in 24 hours. You just never know." He emphasises the importance of staying grounded in a volatile business landscape, particularly given the looming threats of insolvency in the economy.

Looking back, White believes that his past failures were necessary for his current success. "The person I was when I started Cano Water to the person I am now is a completely different person. The only reason I am where I am today as the CEO of Cano Water is because of the mistakes that we've made and the learnings that we've had from that."

This mindset of learning from failure is crucial for any aspiring entrepreneur. "If you're not learning, then I just don't think that you're growing. Sometimes you have to learn from your mistakes." He urges others to embrace risks and confront the fears of failure head-on. "It's something that a lot of people don't talk about. It's embarrassing to fail, but if you can fight that internal battle with yourself and get away from the embarrassment, that can be the catalyst to creating the best company out there."

In a world where the fear of failure can be paralysing, Josh White's journey stands as a testament to the power of resilience and growth. He shows us that failure is not the end but often the beginning of something much greater.