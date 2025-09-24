Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Artificial intelligence (AI), automation, mobile working and the Internet of Things, it's easy to see why business leaders are drawn to the advantages of technology today. From protecting their environments against cyber attacks to improving efficiency, gaining a competitive edge, cutting costs and enabling a hybrid workforce, technology offers undisputed benefits to all modern businesses.

But how many business leaders actually take a step back to understand how these advances are really impacting, and most importantly, supporting their workforce? Without this perspective, investments in technology risk becoming futile, while leaving employees feeling frustrated and undervalued.

The human factor in digital transformation

While business leaders are under pressure to adopt the latest and greatest advances in technology to keep pace with competitors and safeguard their environments from evolving threats, it's easy to overlook a fundamental truth: without people, technology alone doesn't work. Therefore, investing in people should be seen as equally critical as investing in technology itself. Technology is often presented as the silver bullet for transformation. AI will revolutionise efficiency, automation will free employees from repetitive tasks, while cloud platforms will unlock limitless scalability. And yet, no technology succeeds without people to adopt, use and champion it.

Organisations often rush to adopt solutions without considering whether they're needed or whether they will be used effectively. The often result is dozens of underutilised tools, misconfigurations and frustrated employees. On average, organisations already have 40 to 60 tools in play. Adding more rarely solves the problem. It only enhances it. What truly makes a difference is when leaders take a step back, think holistically and invest in people as much as they invest in technology. This is the message I'll be reinforcing at DTX London, reminding audiences that new tools can support a business, but they can't replace, or overlook, the human element.

Culture, trust and empowerment

Successful technology adoption begins with culture. When leaders prioritise psychological safety, open dialogue and shared purpose, employees are more willing to embrace new tools and ways of working. Conversely, if technology is imposed top-down without explanation or trust, resistance grows.

Empowerment is one of the most powerful levers for adoption. Instead of enforcing change, organisations should involve employees early in the process, asking frontline teams what challenges they face, co-creating solutions that truly support their workforce and providing a space for experimentation and feedback.

This then needs to be taken on by business leaders. If tasks are alleviated by technology, how can they support employees with new initiatives that feed into their strengths and make them feel valued? When people feel heard, respected and trusted, they move from passive users to active champions. This mindset shift accelerates adoption and often drives innovation.

The human ROI

Investing in people is not a "soft" add-on. It is a vital investment that cannot be overlooked. Employees need to understand not only how to use a new platform but why it matters, to the business, to their customers and to their jobs, plus how it supports them. As we navigate rapid advances in AI, automation and digital ecosystems, it's essential to remember: transformation is not just a technological journey. It is a human one. Technology will continue to rapidly evolve, but people, their trust, creativity and willingness to change, will always determine whether innovation thrives or fails.