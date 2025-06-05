Industry: Healthtech

32Co is a London based dental healthtech startup pioneering a new future for collaborative healthcare, by innovating a platform that enables generalist and specialist clinicians to work together and share knowledge, virtually, for the first time. The result? Improved quality of patient care, reduced costs, and new revenue streams.

Less than ten years ago, 32Co's founder and CEO Dr Sonia Szamocki was still walking the halls of London's A&E departments. Treating dog bites, a dislocated shoulder, and a seizure could all be in a day's work. In London's hospitals, Dr Szamocki prized the ability to chat with and learn from colleagues with specialised knowledge, which she could then use to help patients with these problems: heart surgeons, facial clinic specialists, tendon specialists.

However, she noticed that at a general level, access to the very best specialist treatment and knowledge was limited. Put plainly, an already small pool of specialist clinicians are unable to share their expertise with general clinicians. This made Dr Szamocki think, how could we help clinicians provide more cutting-edge treatment, sooner, and spread niche medical knowledge to help improve patient care?

She soon pivoted to healthcare consulting at Boston Consulting Group, where she advised on major transformation projects. Later, under BCG's Digital Ventures arm, she helped build the world's largest digital health platform for haemophilia patients.

Fast forward to 2022, Dr Szamocki founded 32Co. This company is a shining light for London-based startups - its platform and founder are fundamentally paving a new path that could revolutionise the way public and private healthcare systems operate in years to come.

A testament to 32Co's vision, it has been backed by Balderton Capital, the early investors in Revolut, Depop, Wayve, and Clue.

"As an A&E doctor, I witnessed firsthand the inefficiencies of the healthcare system - how specialist knowledge is siloed and how connecting patients with expert care is often slow and complex", says Dr. Szamocki. "I kept asking myself: why should healthcare innovation take decades to reach those who need it most? That's why I founded 32Co: to break down these barriers, empower clinicians to collaborate across specialties, and ensure every patient receives the best possible care, no matter where they are."