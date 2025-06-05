Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Adeus Adeus is a digital-first legacy planning startup on a mission to revolutionise the way people protect their legacies.

Adeus
Nick Adams, co-founder, Adeus

Industry: Fintech

Founded in London by Nick Adams and Mark Hedley, adeus is a digital-first legacy planning startup on a mission to revolutionise the way people protect their legacies.

adeus is perfectly positioned to lead the market as the UK's Law Commission prepares to enable electronic wills in 2025, the first major change to inheritance law since 1837.

What makes adeus truly innovative is the use of blockchain and smart contracts to ensure the will cannot be edited or deleted, and assets can be securely distributed.

"Legacy planning is something people avoid because the process feels cold, complex, and somewhat archaic," says co-founder Adams. "We knew there had to be a better way and Mark and I are building it using tools people already trust in their daily lives."
