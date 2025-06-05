Affinity Exchange specialises in providing FX and bespoke hedging solutions for corporates, SME's and high-net worth individuals

Affinity began as a work from home operation in 2021 by founder and CEO Sam Balla-Muir, before relocating the UK headquarters to London Victoria.

The prime London location attracted a higher calibre of clientele and aided the recruitment of better skilled candidates for job roles.

Since inception, Affinity Exchange has grown its FX turnover to £170m.