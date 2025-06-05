All Things Butter is a rapidly growing London startup disrupting the unassuming dairy scene

Industry: Food and Beverage

Co-founded by childhood friends Toby Hopkinson and chef Thomas Straker, All Things Butter is a rapidly growing London startup disrupting the unassuming dairy scene.

After securing £2.2m in seed funding, they sold 750k+ blocks of butter in 2024 — enough to scale Mount Everest 7.5 times!

Born from a viral wild garlic butter recipe that hit 4 million views on Instagram, All Things Butter has turned a simple ingredient into a foodie craze.

Their flavored butters — including the first-ever Cinnamon Bun and Chocolate varieties — have taken the market by storm.

In just 10 weeks, they sold over 100,000 blocks.

Dominating the £1.6m butter category, they support British farming, donating 1% of profits to RABI.

Proudly British, they partner with one of England's oldest dairy farms, supporting farmers they know by name.

All Things Butter is making butter cool again!