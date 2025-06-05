Entrepreneur UK's London 100: All Things Butter All Things Butter is a rapidly growing London startup disrupting the unassuming dairy scene

By Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

All Things Butter
All Things Butter Founders,Nick Adams and Mark Hedley

Industry: Food and Beverage

Co-founded by childhood friends Toby Hopkinson and chef Thomas Straker, All Things Butter is a rapidly growing London startup disrupting the unassuming dairy scene.

After securing £2.2m in seed funding, they sold 750k+ blocks of butter in 2024 — enough to scale Mount Everest 7.5 times!

Born from a viral wild garlic butter recipe that hit 4 million views on Instagram, All Things Butter has turned a simple ingredient into a foodie craze.

Their flavored butters — including the first-ever Cinnamon Bun and Chocolate varieties — have taken the market by storm.

In just 10 weeks, they sold over 100,000 blocks.

Dominating the £1.6m butter category, they support British farming, donating 1% of profits to RABI.

Proudly British, they partner with one of England's oldest dairy farms, supporting farmers they know by name.

All Things Butter is making butter cool again!
Patricia Cullen

Features Writer

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

Tee Time With Investors? This Golf Trainer is a Must.

Sharpen your swing and your first impression before you hit the course.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Deloitte Is Reimbursing Employees Up to $1,000 — For Buying Lego Sets

Each Deloitte employee can spend up to $1,000 on items to improve their well-being.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Meta Is Reportedly Offering Up to Nine-Figure Pay for Researchers on Its New Superintelligence AI Team

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, 41, is overseeing the hiring of staff for the new 50-person team.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Starbucks Is Hiring a 'Global Content Creator' to Travel, Drink Coffee, and Get Paid Six Figures

It's the last week to apply for a coffee and travel "dream job."

By Erin Davis
Starting a Business

This 'Dream' Side Hustle Out-Earned Her Corporate Salary in 2 Years — Now It's a $2 Million Business

Here's the exact blueprint she used to leave her W2 job behind and step fully into entrepreneurship.

By Katie Cline