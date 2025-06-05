Industry: Healthtech

Sixth place on Entrepreneur UK's London100 list is Amilis.

"We're not just helping women track their reproductive health," says Sarita Stefani, CEO of Amilis, "we're fixing a broken healthcare system by creating the dataset that's been missing all along. Amilis is the first platform to structure real-world data from both patients and doctors, finally giving women the care and answers they've always deserved."

Amilis is an AI-powered doctor platform and patient app generating the first sex-specific real-world dataset in women's health, addressing a global problem: most healthcare data is still based on male physiology, leaving women undiagnosed, under-treated, and unheard.

The company has been selected for the Plug and Play Health Accelerator, a global innovation platform and venture capital firm, and for Female Founders Rise, a community that empowers female and non-binary entrepreneurs with resources, coaching, and networking.

They are currently raising their next round of funding and preparing to launch in Europe in 2025.

What sets Amilis apart is that they don't just digitise care — they generate high-value, sex-specific data that life sciences companies desperately need to design better drugs, run more inclusive clinical trials, and finally close the gender data gap in medicine.