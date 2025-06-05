apo is democratising musculoskeletal (MSK) healthcare through its innovative and holistic AI-powered digital platform.

In the UK alone, musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions affect over 20 million people each year, costing the NHS billions and resulting in more than 30 million lost working days annually.

apo tackles this head-on with its comprehensive digital approach, organised around four core pillars (Move, Discover, Nourish, and Unwind) each tailored to empower users with personalised physical therapy, curated educational content, nutrition guidance, and mental health support.

Founded in 2024 by Lauren Romanish, apo's mission is clear: transform how millions manage MSK pain, turning the industry's reliance on fragmented, episodic care into a seamless, continuous, and empowering user experience.

Romanish has recently been named "The UK's Most Influential Female Founder in Healthcare to Watch."

Furthermore, apo has received multiple awards and recognitions and is partnering with the National Health Service (NHS) to deliver more effective and efficient care — reducing our healthcare system's burdens and improving patient outcomes.

Building Software as a Medical Device (SaMD), apo places safety, reliability, and clinical validation at the heart of its innovation.

Unlike traditional healthcare apps, apo employs cutting-edge technology to deliver hyper personalised, interactive, and visually rich content.

apo's intuitive design and real-time analytics encourage consistent user engagement, fostering long-term behavioural change.

"apo's innovation lies in its ability to seamlessly blend clinical rigour with engaging, personalised wellness experiences. By putting sophisticated, adaptive AI directly into users' hands, we empower them not just to manage pain, but to fundamentally transform their relationship with health," says Romanish.