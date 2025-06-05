Industry: Music Tech

Ryan Edwards, a former musician turned music-tech entrepreneur, is on a mission to transform royalty reporting with Audoo's cutting-edge music-recognition technology.

The idea for Audoo came to him while shopping with his wife, hearing his own song played in store, and wondering if he was getting paid for it — a common issue for all artists.

Audoo is tackling this by revolutionising public performance royalties, providing songwriters, performers, PROs, and CMOs with more accurate, transparent data.

With backing from music legends like Sir Elton John and ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus, Audoo is reshaping the future of music royalties.

What started as a simple question — Am I getting paid for my song? — has become a catalyst for a fairer, smarter music industry.

And thanks to Audoo, every beat, every note, and every moment is finally getting the recognition — and reward — it deserves.