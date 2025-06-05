Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Belong Belong, a wealth-building platform aimed at, and founded by millennials, aims to make forms of wealth-building that have traditionally been the domain of a wealthy few, accessible to a wider demographic.

Belong
Avion Gray and Samantha Rosenberg, co-founders of Belong

Industry: Fintech
Founded by former investment banker Avion Gray and behavioural economist Samantha Rosenberg, Belong, a wealth-building platform aimed at, and founded by millennials, aims to make forms of wealth-building that have traditionally been the domain of a wealthy few, accessible to a wider demographic.

In March of 2024, Belong launched after securing £2.95m in pre-seed funding - the largest ever European pre-seed round by a female founding team. To make profitable long-term investment more accessible for a younger generation, Gray and Rosenberg have developed a unique Boost Loan feature that matches the amount the user has invested.

Having launched a Crowdcube campaign this February, they have successfully closed the round having raised just shy of half a million pounds at £490,000. The fund got immense support from the get-go having reached its target of £300,000 in less than five hours.

The funds will go towards helping to develop new and financial products for their ever-growing list of customers in addition to their novel 'Boost loan' proposition. Backed by the likes of Octopus Ventures, serial entrepreneurs Ricky Knox and Gautham Radhakrishnan and Nutmeg co-founder, William Todd, Belong is on a mission to disrupt the investment industry.
