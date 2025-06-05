Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Blend Blend is a mission-driven impact startup disrupting the outdated world of workplace learning

By Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Blend
Helen Blend, co-founder of Blend

Industry: Ed Tech

Founded in 2023 by Jules Smith, Helen Sydorenko and Jonah Werth, Blend is a mission-driven impact startup disrupting the outdated world of workplace learning. They recognised that today's workforce has changed – 80% of hospitality workers are Gen Z or millennials, who consume content in seconds, not hours, and expect on-demand, mobile-first learning. "Blend works because it's built for the reality of frontline work- fast-paced, hands-on, and constantly changing", says Sydorenko, "Traditional training is too slow, too rigid, and doesn't reflect how people actually learn."

Blend is a mobile-first, AI-powered platform designed specifically for time-stretched hospitality operators and their frontline teams. With TikTok, YouTube, and social media shaping how people absorb information, Blend applies the same principles to workplace training. Blend isn't just a startup to watch - it's a startup that's changing lives.
Patricia Cullen

Features Writer

