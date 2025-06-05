Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Industry: Ed Tech

Founded in 2023 by Jules Smith, Helen Sydorenko and Jonah Werth, Blend is a mission-driven impact startup disrupting the outdated world of workplace learning. They recognised that today's workforce has changed – 80% of hospitality workers are Gen Z or millennials, who consume content in seconds, not hours, and expect on-demand, mobile-first learning. "Blend works because it's built for the reality of frontline work- fast-paced, hands-on, and constantly changing", says Sydorenko, "Traditional training is too slow, too rigid, and doesn't reflect how people actually learn."

Blend is a mobile-first, AI-powered platform designed specifically for time-stretched hospitality operators and their frontline teams. With TikTok, YouTube, and social media shaping how people absorb information, Blend applies the same principles to workplace training. Blend isn't just a startup to watch - it's a startup that's changing lives.