Botivo, a British non alcoholic aperitivo, was first created by artisan Sam Pageat Steavenson who built a career creating drinks from scratch to serve at the parties of the likes of Kate Moss and the Royal wedding.

By Patricia Cullen

Botivo
Botivo cofounders, Sam Pageat Steavenson and Imme Zu Ermgassen

Industry: Food and Drink
Co founder Imme, a brand strategist and self confessed hedonist, tried the liquid a few months later and became obsessed with the bold and unique taste. The liquid takes over 1 year to hand make using no flavourings, essences or preservatives (the only drink in its category that does this) to achieve a complex and superior taste.

Sam still makes every batch on Lannock Farm in Hertfordshire and Botivo is now sold in 30 Michelin star restaurants, iconic spots like St John and trendy groups like Soho House, the Wolseley group and Hawksmoor.

It grew almost 3x in revenue last year and shows no signs of slowing down in a non alcoholic category that is exploding.
