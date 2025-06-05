Industry: Media

Next on the list is Branding London. The startup aspires to be a pioneer and leader in the creative industry world-wide, not only through breathtaking designs and ideas, but creating conscious brands that change lives, help the planet and produce a positive impact all round.

Since launching, the business has been bootstrapped. Founder, Sukhy Singh Cheema started the business alone building a client base and focusing on customer retention, by never compromising on standards and quality. He had already delivered solutions for companies such as; Cisco, HP, Lloyds Banking Group and Microsoft.

Branding requirements are different country to country, and so are the customers and competitive conditions. What sets this company apart from traditional design agencies is by working with them, you are gaining a strategic design partner that will work with you to truly understand, and meet your business objectives.

Branding London deserves a place on this Entrepreneur UK London100 list because they focus on 'what works' and 'why' through research. For the startups who are struggling with investment, they plug them into the 'Branding Support' schedule. It is a unique branding support initiative online for entrepreneurs.

Now start up businesses all over the UK can gain access to free one-to-one advice and hands-on support for their branding needs through their website.