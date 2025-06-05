Industry: FinTech

CCV earned its place on the Entrepreneur UK London100 list because it is a venture dedicated to creating purpose-led consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands that make a real difference. Partnering with influential creators who want to build brands that improve lives and drive meaningful change, the company blends cultural influence with business expertise, turning ideas into scalable, impactful companies.

At CCV, they co-create brands with purpose-driven entrepreneurs, offering:

Capital investment to fuel innovation and scale.

Product development to bring high-quality, impactful goods to market.

Retail and distribution expertise to position brands for success.

Strategic brand building to craft stories that connect deeply with consumers.

Operational support to ensure businesses grow and sustain their success.

Every brand CCV creates, solves real-world problems and enhances people's lives. Their growing portfolio includes:

Nala's Baby: An award-winning baby care brand co-founded with UK rapper Krept (Casyo Johnson) and Sasha Ellese Gilbert. Nala's Baby is re-defining baby care with natural, dermatologically tested products that cater to all skin types, championing inclusivity, safety, and quality for parents seeking the best for their children.

SYPS: Developed with multi-platinum artist Aitch, SYPS is a next-generation sparkling water brand offering a refreshing, zero-calorie, zero-sugar alternative. It encourages healthier lifestyles while maintaining great taste and appeal.

"CCV was born after I lost my brother in 2020," says co-founder David Olusegun. "That moment changed everything. I sold my business just before my brother passed and chasing money alone no longer fulfilled me. I felt a deep urge to build something that could make a real, positive impact on the world. Around that time, I was speaking to a friend who couldn't stop raving about Fenty. She told me it was the first brand that made her feel truly seen. That conversation hit me hard. It made me realise how powerful products can be in shaping people's lives, in making them feel worthy, empowered, and included."

We've all experienced a product that's changed our life in some way. And with the relationships Olusegun had with talent, he thought, what better way to build something meaningful than to co-create brands that not only reflect the values of the celebrity, but also leave a lasting, positive impact on communities around the world?