Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Cherry Dating Cherry is stepping in to redefine the dating landscape for 2025, proving that compatibility, not just convenience, should be at the heart of modern matchmaking.

Industry: Technology
Finding love in the digital age has never been more complicated. With over 1,400 dating apps in the UK alone, each claiming to be the perfect matchmaker, online dating has become ubiquitous in meeting a partner. Yet, despite nearly a fifth of Brits now using these platforms, many are left feeling disillusioned. As people search for something more meaningful, Cherry is stepping in to redefine the dating landscape for 2025, proving that compatibility, not just convenience, should be at the heart of modern matchmaking.

Cherry offers a refreshing break from the norm. Its unique approach places brutal honesty at the heart of the experience, requiring users to clearly state their intentions from the outset. Additionally, every user is verified and must answer an extensive set of questions, ensuring there's no room for deception and making for more authentic matches. By prioritising transparency and meaningful connections over endless swiping, Cherry is reshaping how singles engage with online dating.

National research from Cherry shows that 58% of Brits are fed up with the repetitive cycle of swiping and superficial interactions. Even more alarming, 40% of people feel that dating apps have demotivated them in their search for a meaningful connection. For Johanna Mason, CEO and founder of Cherry dating, these statistics hit close to home. After struggling to form genuine relationships on legacy apps, she decided to take matters into her own hands by creating a dating platform where transparency is the cornerstone.

Having launched in February 2025, the app offers to transform inauthentic dating that has become endemic in the UK.
