Clarity Media is a full service publicity company based in London, but operating internationally. The company was formed by Haddy Folivi to help SMEs and entrepreneurs to get quality media exposure.

Folivi believes that every business owner should have access to publicity services, and she has created a range of retainer publicity services, and publicity training to help business owners at all levels and all budgets.

Haddy says:

"As a publicist and business strategist, I have worked with hundreds of people globally, through delivering training, retainer publicity services, and consulting. Some of my work is confidential, and I am often behind the scenes, putting others in the spotlight. My mission is to help entrepreneurs and business owners to create life long legacies, and I have a high rate of repeat business and referrals. It's great to be on the Entrepreneur UK 100 list, as this is more than a business to me - it's a mission."