Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Clarity Media Clarity Media is a full service publicity company based in London, but operating internationally

By Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Clarity Media
Haddy, Folivi, founder, Clarity Media

Industry: Media
Clarity Media is a full service publicity company based in London, but operating internationally. The company was formed by Haddy Folivi to help SMEs and entrepreneurs to get quality media exposure.

Folivi believes that every business owner should have access to publicity services, and she has created a range of retainer publicity services, and publicity training to help business owners at all levels and all budgets.

Haddy says:
"As a publicist and business strategist, I have worked with hundreds of people globally, through delivering training, retainer publicity services, and consulting. Some of my work is confidential, and I am often behind the scenes, putting others in the spotlight. My mission is to help entrepreneurs and business owners to create life long legacies, and I have a high rate of repeat business and referrals. It's great to be on the Entrepreneur UK 100 list, as this is more than a business to me - it's a mission."
Patricia Cullen

Features Writer

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

After a 12-Year-Old's Side Hustle Made Over $4,000 in 1 Day, He and His Dad Grew the Business to Nearly $50,000 a Month: 'It Takes Commitment'

Madden Forrest and his father, Steven, turned their passion for football into a lucrative business.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'The Decade of Autonomous Vehicles': Nvidia CEO Predicts Major Growth in Robotics, Self-Driving Cars

At the VivaTech conference in Paris this week, Nvidia revealed its autonomous vehicle development platform for automakers to build self-driving cars.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Shaquille O'Neal Is Settling the FTX Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Him By Investors. Here's How Much He'll Pay Out.

NBA Hall of Famer Shaq is settling a class action lawsuit brought by FTX investors who claim they were misled.

By Erin Davis
Science & Technology

Tee Time With Investors? This Golf Trainer is a Must.

Sharpen your swing and your first impression before you hit the course.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Mattel Signs First-of-Its-Kind Deal With OpenAI to Bring ChatGPT to 'Iconic' Toys

Mattel is also allowing its employees to use ChatGPT Enterprise to help design new products.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Meta Is Reportedly Offering Up to Nine-Figure Pay for Researchers on Its New Superintelligence AI Team

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, 41, is overseeing the hiring of staff for the new 50-person team.

By Sherin Shibu