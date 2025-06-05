Industry: Hospitality

Since launching in 2021, Clays has redefined the status quo when it comes to experiential bars. Leveraging advanced motion-capture technology and using a deactivated shotgun, Clays delivers a fun and interactive gamified clay shooting experience with sub-millimetre accuracy.

2024 saw like for-like sales in its London venues up by over 25% compared to the previous year. In summer 2025 Clays will open its fourth UK site, in the heart of Central London, on Soho's Brewer Street. Alongside growth in the UK, Clays have confirmed global expansion into the US market.

Entering into a Joint Venture agreement with Hadrena, Clays have confirmed a roll out of 15 sites in the US. Clays expansion into the US market leads the next wave of British experiential leisure brands dominating in the US, following the success of Swingers, Puttshack and Electric Shuffle.

Clays founder, Tom Snellock, comments: "Our proprietary technology and international patents have allowed us to enter into the US market, whilst our Joint Venture agreement with Hadrena has enabled our rapid expansion plans into multiple US markets. With nothing quite like Clays in the current US market, we're confident in our potential for tremendous success across the Atlantic, paving the way to further build and strengthen our legacy."