Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Compass Labs Compass Labs is cracking open the complexity of decentralised finance with a python-based toolkit that lets institutional investors simulate strategies, source blockchain data, and execute smart-contract trades.

Elisabeth Duijnstee , Compass Labs founder

Industry: Fintech
Compass Labs is building the Bloomberg Terminal for DeFi – without the Solidity headaches. Founded by Oxford physics PhD Elisabeth Duijnstee, the startup is cracking open the complexity of decentralised finance with a python-based toolkit that lets institutional investors simulate strategies, source blockchain data, and execute smart-contract trades.

Backed by a16z crypto and forged inside the Creative Destruction Lab, Compass Labs is capturing the attention of hedge funds and developers alike. Its flagship platform, Dojo, functions as a DeFi sandbox: think of it as MATLAB for markets on-chain.

Already integrated with major protocols like Uniswap and Aave, Compass is positioning itself as the backbone infrastructure for a maturing DeFi sector. With multiple revenue streams (SaaS, data, transaction fees) and a market projected to hit $16t in tokenised assets by 2030, Compass Labs is surfing a macro wave – and leading it with academic-grade precision and startup hustle.

In the battle to democratise finance, Compass Labs is arming the professionals.
