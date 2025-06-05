Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Cosysense Cosysense is a plug-and-play climate control service for buildings

Industry: Climate Tech
With a $140m market and 8m tonnes of CO₂ savings – equal to a forest the size of London – Cosysense are a clear fit for the Entrepreneur UK London100 list. Everyone argues over cold or hot offices, right? Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (AC) are typically set to a fixed temperature, ignoring people's comfort needs.

We all know the problem, but here's an open secret: buildings consume up to 15% more electricity for each degree away from optimal AC comfort settings. Cosysense is a plug-and-play climate control service for buildings.

In June Cosysense grew over 1500%, saving 4000 kWh in 7 pilots, reducing their costs by £1200 and their footprint by the equivalent CO₂ capture by 540 trees. Clients only pay if their savings are larger than the fee.

Cosysense targets 44% of the market, that is the underserved old buildings and SMEs, and filed the patent for the first climate control that quantifies and manages comfort, energy and emissions.
