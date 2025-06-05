Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Cuvva Since launching in 2016, Cuvva has since sold over 12m policies and has helped over 1.5m customers get on the road affordably, for a short time.

By Patricia Cullen

Cuvva
Cuvva founder Freddy Macnamara (centre back in navy and grey) and the Cuvva team

Industry: Insurtech
Freddy Macnamara, founder of Cuvva, previously ran a hospitality business and couldn't comprehend that he could get an Uber or food delivered to his door in a matter of minutes, but he couldn't let others jump in his car to take a short trip to the shops. He figured he wasn't the only one facing this problem, so he set out to make cars way more accessible by making it super easy to drive any car whenever, wherever.

As with most startup founders, Macnamara was met with hurdles, including convincing underwriters to write motor insurance policies for just one hour. A few years of conversations later, Freddy and a (then) very small team built the first car insurance app that lets you buy car insurance by the hour.

Since launching in 2016, Cuvva has since sold over 12m policies and has helped over 1.5m customers get on the road affordably, for a short time.
