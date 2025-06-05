Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Industry: IT Services and IT Consulting

"We're creating a new category by using emerging technology to replace manual processes and improve the experience and accuracy of Authorised Signatory Management. Our solution, designed to be a global standard, empowers companies across any sector and geography to significantly reduce the risk of fraud, transform operations and customer journeys, and strengthen governance," says Steve Pomfret, founder and CEO, Cygnetise.

Cygnetise is a multi-award-winning pioneer in Authorised Signatory Management and a well deserved place on the Entrepreneur UK London100 list. It is one of the original and longest-standing enterprise blockchain applications demonstrating a successful real-world application to industry problems.

The company was launched by founders Steve Pomfret and Shaun Blake in 2016, starting from a blank canvas and with zero investment. The co-founders saw authorised signatory lists as a perfect use case for blockchain's secure, peer-to-peer data sharing. They set out to build a blockchain solution that simplifies and automates signatory management for banks and large organisations – cutting risk and replacing outdated, manual processes.