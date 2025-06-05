Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Industry: Cybersecurity

CyXcel blends legal and technical expertise to deliver innovative, law-driven cyber and breach management services. This collaboration offers a new radical way of providing legal services to clients. This is because the traditional method of data protection and breach management requires many different suppliers, all with different timelines, different working practices, and different rate cards. This antiquated process takes significant time to align suppliers when time is in short supply.

CyXcel's integrated approach sets us apart. CyXcel's end-to-end proposition provides the benefit of only one call, one contract, and one point of contact for all cyber services required, ensuring enhanced communication, transparency, and expediting overall service delivery to clients.

In the UK, CyXcel GLS delivers direct legal services to clients facing multi-country cyber incidents, ensuring localised expertise with global coordination.