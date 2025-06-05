Daintta provides deep expertise, insight, and capability in data intelligence, AI, cybersecurity, systems, software, and network engineering

Industry: IT Services

Daintta provides deep expertise, insight, and capability in data intelligence, AI, cybersecurity, systems, software, and network engineering. In the first 5 years Daintta has grown their team to 70+ highly skilled experts and delivered 60+ critical innovative projects to 35+ clients in the most complex environments.

Examples of how they have driven innovation:

Established the UK's first healthcare-focused cybersecurity innovation factory, driving advancements in cyber resilience within the healthcare sector.

Designed and built a state-of-the-art 5G lab, supporting security and interoperability testing across advanced technologies—raising national telecoms security standards.

Delivered AI capabilities into highly regulated sectors, including Defence and National Security, enhancing automation and threat detection.

Co-created a cybersecurity strategy for a major UK government department and its public sector affiliates, introducing an innovative, future-facing approach to cyber services.

Developed CyINTer, a novel AI-powered cyber risk intelligence platform aimed at democratising cyber resilience for small and medium-sized organisations.

Justin Teutsch, co-founder and CEO of Daintta tells Entrepreneur UK:

"Daintta has been on an incredible growth journey, guided by our values, and driven by our mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions in cybersecurity, data, engineering, and artificial intelligence. Our success is a result of the dedication, innovation, and hard work put in by our talented team of experts."