Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Daintta Daintta provides deep expertise, insight, and capability in data intelligence, AI, cybersecurity, systems, software, and network engineering

By Patricia Cullen

Daintta
Daintta co-founder and CEO, Justin Teutsch

Industry: IT Services
Daintta provides deep expertise, insight, and capability in data intelligence, AI, cybersecurity, systems, software, and network engineering. In the first 5 years Daintta has grown their team to 70+ highly skilled experts and delivered 60+ critical innovative projects to 35+ clients in the most complex environments.

Examples of how they have driven innovation:

  • Established the UK's first healthcare-focused cybersecurity innovation factory, driving advancements in cyber resilience within the healthcare sector.

  • Designed and built a state-of-the-art 5G lab, supporting security and interoperability testing across advanced technologies—raising national telecoms security standards.

  • Delivered AI capabilities into highly regulated sectors, including Defence and National Security, enhancing automation and threat detection.

  • Co-created a cybersecurity strategy for a major UK government department and its public sector affiliates, introducing an innovative, future-facing approach to cyber services.

  • Developed CyINTer, a novel AI-powered cyber risk intelligence platform aimed at democratising cyber resilience for small and medium-sized organisations.

Justin Teutsch, co-founder and CEO of Daintta tells Entrepreneur UK:
"Daintta has been on an incredible growth journey, guided by our values, and driven by our mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions in cybersecurity, data, engineering, and artificial intelligence. Our success is a result of the dedication, innovation, and hard work put in by our talented team of experts."
