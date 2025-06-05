Definely is an AI-powered legal tech company that enables corporate and private practice lawyers to accurately review and edit complex contracts quickly by seamlessly integrating into existing workflows

Industry: Legal Tech

Definely is an AI-powered legal tech company that enables corporate and private practice lawyers to accurately review and edit complex contracts quickly by seamlessly integrating into existing workflows. It is one of the fastest AI-powered tools for contract review and editing, and it scans a 200-page document – such as a loan servicing shareholder agreement – in seconds.

Definely was founded in September 2017 by Nnamdi Emelifeonwu and Feargus MacDaeid, who worked together at Magic Circle Firm, Freshfields. Feargus is registered blind, and has consistently faced challenges in accessing information efficiently, particularly during his legal training.

Definely has reached $6m in ARR and has raised $30m in funding from investors, including Octopus Ventures.