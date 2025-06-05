Entrepreneur UK's London 100: DeltaH Innovations DeltaH Innovations, founded by Vyse, is a disruptive force in the beverage industry

By Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

DeltaH Innovations
DeltaH Innovations founder, James Vyse

Industry: Food and Beverage
For decades, the world's biggest beverage brands, Coca-Cola, Carlsberg, and Heineken have poured millions into achieving the impossible: a self-cooling can. They all failed. But one man, a former mixologist turned entrepreneur, cracked the code, not in a high-tech lab, but in his bedroom.

Introducing James Vyse: the underdog who refused to accept "impossible" and a worthy number on the Entrepreneur UK London100 list. With no formal engineering background or corporate funding, James dedicated nights and weekends to experimentation. His first few prototypes failed. So did the next fifty. But after 500+ iterations, he cracked it: a revolutionary mechanism capable of chilling a beverage from room temperature to ice-cold in under two minutes at the push of a button.

DeltaH Innovations, founded by Vyse, is a disruptive force in the beverage industry, and by reimagining how drinks are chilled, it is pioneering a new era of sustainability and convenience. Beverage refrigeration accounts for 17% of the world's electricity consumption. The Cool Can eliminates the need for energy-draining fridges, making it the first-ever on-demand cooling solution for the drink industry.

From festivals and outdoor adventures to high-end mixology, the Cool Can is set to revolutionise drinking culture.
Patricia Cullen

Features Writer

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

After a 12-Year-Old's Side Hustle Made Over $4,000 in 1 Day, He and His Dad Grew the Business to Nearly $50,000 a Month: 'It Takes Commitment'

Madden Forrest and his father, Steven, turned their passion for football into a lucrative business.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Deloitte Is Reimbursing Employees Up to $1,000 — For Buying Lego Sets

Each Deloitte employee can spend up to $1,000 on items to improve their well-being.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Shaquille O'Neal Is Settling the FTX Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Him By Investors. Here's How Much He'll Pay Out.

NBA Hall of Famer Shaq is settling a class action lawsuit brought by FTX investors who claim they were misled.

By Erin Davis
Business News

'The Decade of Autonomous Vehicles': Nvidia CEO Predicts Major Growth in Robotics, Self-Driving Cars

At the VivaTech conference in Paris this week, Nvidia revealed its autonomous vehicle development platform for automakers to build self-driving cars.

By Sherin Shibu
Science & Technology

Tee Time With Investors? This Golf Trainer is a Must.

Sharpen your swing and your first impression before you hit the course.

By Entrepreneur Store