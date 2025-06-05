Industry: Food and Beverage

For decades, the world's biggest beverage brands, Coca-Cola, Carlsberg, and Heineken have poured millions into achieving the impossible: a self-cooling can. They all failed. But one man, a former mixologist turned entrepreneur, cracked the code, not in a high-tech lab, but in his bedroom.

Introducing James Vyse: the underdog who refused to accept "impossible" and a worthy number on the Entrepreneur UK London100 list. With no formal engineering background or corporate funding, James dedicated nights and weekends to experimentation. His first few prototypes failed. So did the next fifty. But after 500+ iterations, he cracked it: a revolutionary mechanism capable of chilling a beverage from room temperature to ice-cold in under two minutes at the push of a button.

DeltaH Innovations, founded by Vyse, is a disruptive force in the beverage industry, and by reimagining how drinks are chilled, it is pioneering a new era of sustainability and convenience. Beverage refrigeration accounts for 17% of the world's electricity consumption. The Cool Can eliminates the need for energy-draining fridges, making it the first-ever on-demand cooling solution for the drink industry.

From festivals and outdoor adventures to high-end mixology, the Cool Can is set to revolutionise drinking culture.