Industry: e-commerce

Tech entrepreneur Ashley Bailey has launched Dig This Deal, a revolutionary online shopping assistant designed to help consumers save time and money by promoting the sustainable purchase of pre-loved and refurbished products. Based in Richmond, Bailey draws on his extensive experience working with Google USA and Telefónica/Wayra to develop Dig This Deal. The platform leverages cutting-edge AI-driven product matching and price comparison technology, aimed at making online shopping more efficient and cost-effective.

The inspiration for the business stemmed from Ashley's own frustrations with shopping for specific items. As he explains: "I was looking for a specific item for our home, and it took me over 4 hours to find the make, model, and year of this product. I'm a savvy shopper and wanted to ensure I was getting the best deal, but unless an online retailer pays for top-ranking placement, their products don't even show up. I struggled to compare new versus pre-loved items, which sparked the 'Eureka!' moment that led to the creation of Dig This Deal."

Available as an Android app and Chrome extension, Dig This Deal aims to list up to 5 million products by spring 2025. Bailey is confident that this innovative platform will help customers save both time and money. "Tech innovations for consumers are improving every year. We believe AI will help users find the best deals faster, cutting down on wasted time and ultimately saving them hundreds of pounds," says Bailey.

Born and raised in Manchester, Bailey's early career saw him navigating the fast-paced recruitment industry, honing invaluable skills in sales, account management, and the ability to think quickly on his feet. Growing up, he was always curious about how products worked. "I've always loved technology, I would take cameras and old computers apart to see how they functioned inside, then try and build them back together," he explained.

This innate curiosity and passion for the ever-evolving world of technology led him to pursue a career in business becoming the foundation for his entrepreneurial journey. "I love how it can change people and industries by streamlining and improving people's lives," he added. "I've been lucky to grow up with the mobile phone, desktop and laptop so I've seen some impressive technology progression."

Looking to the future, Ashley's ambitions for Dig This Deal extend beyond the UK. "We have big plans for growth, including expanding into new product categories and launching in the USA once we've established a solid presence here."