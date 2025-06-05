Entrepreneur UK's London 100: DrDoctor DrDoctor has become one of the most trusted healthtech partners to the NHS, transforming how millions of patients access and manage their care.

By Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

DrDoctor
Tom Whicher, CEO and founder of DrDoctor

Industry: Healthcare
Tom Whicher, CEO and founder of DrDoctor, is driving the shift to hybrid healthcare across the NHS – blending technology with human care. Under Tom's leadership, DrDoctor has become one of the most trusted healthtech partners to the NHS, transforming how millions of patients access and manage their care.

Founded in 2012, the company connects fragmented systems across hospitals, community services, and patients to power a hybrid model. Today, DrDoctor manages over 140m appointments for 36m patients and is trusted by more than 70 NHS organisations, covering 64% of the country. It has delivered £100m of value to the health system in the UK.

In 2024, Tom launched DrDoctor's Smart Centre, powered by AI – a set of pioneering products that predict which patients are most at risk of missing appointments and dynamically optimises clinic capacity through targeted, automated interventions. Early results have shown that Smart Centre reduces missed appointments by 30%.

The team has grown by 45% over the past year to 146 people, fuelled by a £10m investment round led by YFM Equity Partners. With 2023 revenues exceeding £10m and a current valuation of £80m, DrDoctor is delivering both commercial success and system-level change against a backdrop of NHS reform.
Patricia Cullen

Features Writer

