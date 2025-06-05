elasticStage is the first platform in the world to make on-demand, commercial-quality records — with no warehousing, no upfront costs, and no minimum orders.

elasticStage is a deserving company on the Entrepreneur UK London100 list being the first platform in the world to make on-demand, commercial-quality records — with no warehousing, no upfront costs, and no minimum orders. Just real vinyl, made one at a time, exactly when a fan hits "buy." Thanks to a once-in-a-generation breakthrough in production tech, elasticStage gives independent artists the power to sell physical music directly to fans with zero risk and full control.

Founded in London by Steve Rhodes and Werner Freistaetter, elasticStage is backed by icons like Calvin Harris and Paul Epworth. A global wave of independent, self-releasing artists is reshaping the music landscape. Now more than 50m strong and growing by 30% each year, this group is the fastest-rising force in the industry — and the most underserved. These creators want to connect directly with listeners, build lasting fan relationships, and earn a fair income from their work. But the tools available to them haven't kept up. Streaming platforms dominate attention, but offer little in return: royalties are diluted, and the artist-fan connection is weak. Physical music, by contrast, offers higher value and deeper engagement - but traditional vinyl production was never built for small independent creators. It comes with long lead times, high costs, and outdated systems that shut them out - and it hasn't changed in 50 years.

Developed over nine years and backed by tens of millions in investment, elasticStage's proprietary production technology is the first major innovation in vinyl production in over 50 years.

This breakthrough means artists don't face upfront capital requirements, inventory costs, or minimum orders — transforming a once high-barrier format into an accessible, creator-first channel.

Orders are fulfilled in just days rather than months, allowing artists to offer their fans collectible, high-quality physical music without the risks and logistical challenges of traditional production.

Since launching its online platform in October 2024, elasticStage has already onboarded almost 20,000 creators in almost 100 countries, and released projects with artists including Boy George and Hannah Laing. It has also formed partnerships with leading music companies and platforms such as The Orchard, BMG, Marathon Music Group, Three Six Zero, SoundCloud, and CTRLFRK.