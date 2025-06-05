Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Industry: Environmental Tech Industry

Emitwise is transforming the way businesses measure and manage their carbon footprint. Founded by Mauro Cozzi and Eduardo Gómez, the company is on a mission to accelerate corporate decarbonisation by empowering enterprises to engage their suppliers at scale. Its technology tackles Scope 3 emissions – the hardest to track yet often the most significant, accounting for over 70% of a company's total carbon output.

In just a few years, Emitwise has positioned itself as a leader in carbon accounting technology. Its innovative platform provides category managers and procurement teams with AI-driven insights, real-time supplier performance data, and targeted emissions reduction recommendations. By leveraging digital twin technology, businesses can simulate different emissions reduction scenarios, model supply chain reconfigurations, and integrate carbon pricing mechanisms to align sustainability with purchasing decisions.

In 2024, Emitwise launched ProcureWise, a groundbreaking emissions management tool designed to help corporations collaborate with suppliers to drive measurable reductions. This innovation is particularly timely as businesses face mounting regulatory pressure and investor scrutiny to demonstrate progress towards net-zero commitments. By embedding sustainability directly into procurement workflows, Emitwise enables companies to turn carbon reduction into a competitive advantage.

Beyond enterprise solutions, Emitwise is also working to democratise emissions tracking. It has partnered with the SME Climate Hub and Equipoise to provide free carbon measurement tools for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that often lack the resources for complex decarbonisation solutions. SMEs, which generate approximately 40% of global business-sector emissions, can now track their supply chain and operational footprints, identify reduction opportunities, and meet growing demands for transparent sustainability reporting.

Emitwise's impact extends far beyond technology; it is reshaping how businesses think about sustainability. By providing the tools and insights necessary to drive decarbonisation at scale, Emitwise is not just a high-growth startup – it is a catalyst for global climate action.