Entrepreneur UK's London 100: EmpowerEd EmpowerRD is a high-growth London-based fintech that is transforming the R&D tax credit industry by making innovation funding more accessible, transparent, and efficient for UK businesses.

Industry: FinTech

EmpowerRD is a high-growth London-based fintech that is transforming the R&D tax credit industry by making innovation funding more accessible, transparent, and efficient for UK businesses. Founded by Hari Sandhu, the company is redefining how startups and scale-ups claim tax relief. After more than seven years at PwC, he saw how outdated, inefficient, and expensive it was for young businesses to work with 'Big 4' consultancies on R&D claims. In 2017, he launched EmpowerRD to reduce risk, increase accuracy, and make R&D claims faster and more cost-effective.

Since then:

  • EmpowerRD has secured over £400m in R&D funding for thousands of UK SMEs
  • Its AI-powered platform streamlines the claims process, reducing time, costs, and compliance risks
  • Transparent pricing saves businesses up to 70% compared to traditional advisors
