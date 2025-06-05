Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Eunice Eunice empowers businesses, regulators, and financial institutions with AI-driven tools for token classification, risk alerts, and compliance monitoring

Eunice
Eunice's founder Yi Lou

Industry: FinTech

Launched in 2022, Eunice empowers businesses, regulators, and financial institutions with AI-driven tools for token classification, risk alerts, and compliance monitoring.

By combining smart automation with deep crypto insights, Eunice helps organisations stay ahead of risks and regulations.

Where crypto's unpredictability can intimidate, Eunice brings clarity, security, and confidence.
