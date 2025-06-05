Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Fairy God Mover Fairy Godmover is a simple, user-friendly platform to guide first-time buyers through the home-buying process.

By Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Fairy Godmover
Charlotte Burton - Co-Founder - Fairy Godmover

Industry: Property

Their personalised checklist adapts to each user's situation – whether they're buying a new build or a Victorian terrace, using a mortgage or shared ownership – and gives them clear, step-by-step guidance on what to do, when to do it, and what it's likely to cost.
Patricia Cullen

Features Writer

