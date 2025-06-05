Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Fairy God Mover Fairy Godmover is a simple, user-friendly platform to guide first-time buyers through the home-buying process.
Industry: Property
Their personalised checklist adapts to each user's situation – whether they're buying a new build or a Victorian terrace, using a mortgage or shared ownership – and gives them clear, step-by-step guidance on what to do, when to do it, and what it's likely to cost.