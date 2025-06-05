Fix Radio is the UK's only radio station for builders and the construction industry

Founded in 2017, Fix Radio is the UK's only radio station for builders and the construction industry.

Acquiring its national DAB licence in May 2022, the station now receives over 620,000 weekly listeners, representing over a third of the three million strong construction workforce in the UK.

It's growth in less than three years also makes it the fastest-growing radio station in Britain, growing by over 550%.