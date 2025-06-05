Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Fix Radio Fix Radio is the UK's only radio station for builders and the construction industry

Fix Radio
Fix Radio, Louis Timpany, founder

Industry: Media

Founded in 2017, Fix Radio is the UK's only radio station for builders and the construction industry.

Acquiring its national DAB licence in May 2022, the station now receives over 620,000 weekly listeners, representing over a third of the three million strong construction workforce in the UK.

It's growth in less than three years also makes it the fastest-growing radio station in Britain, growing by over 550%.
