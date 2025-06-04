Flagstone's proposition switches things up, making savings an active, easily accessible and easy to manage pursuit

Industry: Fintech

The UK savings market is shrouded by inertia.

Co-founded by Simon Merchant and Andrew Thatcher, Flagstone is recreating how people grow their money.

A maturity rollover feature that allows customers to pre-select savings accounts into which they want their savings to be deposited as soon as their existing savings accounts mature. This ensures that their money continues to grow and earn interest without disruption or interruption.