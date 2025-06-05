Fnality's mission was clear from the outset: to establish a network of distributed financial market infrastructures (dFMIs) that bring real-time, on-chain payment capabilities to global wholesale markets

With real-time atomic settlement, 24/7 availability, programmability, and interoperability with tokenised asset markets, Fnality is pioneering new standards for financial market infrastructures.

A landmark moment in Fnality's journey came in December 2023, when the £FnPS (Sterling Fnality Payment System) commenced operations.

This was a historic achievement, marking the world's first regulated distributed ledger technology (DLT)-based wholesale payment system that settles transactions using a digital representation of central bank funds.

Fnality has raised £132.7m to date, and is backed by 20 of the world's leading banks, institutions actively managing capital and investing in financial markets, and other financial market infrastructures.