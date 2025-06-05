Frobelles is the UK's first afro hair championing dress-up game, founded by mother-daughter duo Alyssa Awuah and Yvonne Ottley-Awuah.

Industry: Entertainment

It was created after Alyssa, at just six years old, asked her mum why none of her game characters had natural afro hair like hers.

With some graphic design experience, Ottley-Awuah mentioned to Awuah that they should just create their own game.

Together, they brainstormed three main characters: Coco, Kelli, and Krista, all with beautiful Afro hair that could be styled in various ways, including puffs, Fulani braids, and Bantu knots.

Frobelles has surpassed 100,000 downloads, launched in the US and has a worthy place on the Entrepreneur UK100 list!