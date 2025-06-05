FuturePlus is a sustainability and ESG management and reporting platform that makes managing social and environmental impact accessible, affordable, achievable and trackable for every business

FuturePlus is a sustainability and ESG management and reporting platform that makes managing social and environmental impact accessible, affordable, achievable and trackable for every business.

Co-founders Mike Penrose and Alexandra Smith believe the importance of ESG data and insights being both verifiable and forward-looking will continue to increase.

FuturePlus qualifies a company's sustainability achievements before quantifying and translating them into a realistic and trackable action plan.

Its indicators, comprising 200-300 questions, educate companies to take practical steps towards sustainability by focusing on five themes: Climate, Economic, Diversity and Inclusion, Social and Environment.

The business overfunded in its latest 7-figure up round in July, increasing its valuation 5x since it launched three years ago and bringing the total investment raised to £2.7m.

Last year, FuturePlus' clients collectively set over 4,200 sustainability ambitions and achieved more than 2,700 of these goals.

This success proves that the FuturePlus model effectively helps companies manage and improve their sustainability maturity rather than merely measuring historical data, ultimately leading to long-term positive impacts and enhanced business resilience.