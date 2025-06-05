FUTURE WOMAN is a UK based company that offers an all-in-one solution for women struggling with their hormones.

Industry: Health and Wellness

It was started by Eloise Newnham, an ex-Goldman Sachs investment banker, who was looking for a way to manage her period pains and was disappointed by the lack of alternatives to the contraceptive pill on the NHS.

The company offers 3 comprehensive at-home hormone tests, all of which come with a personalised supplement, diet and lifestyle plan prepared by an expert nutritionist to address your symptoms and results.

The tests look at not only reproductive hormones, but also markers for hormone metabolism, adrenal hormones (like cortisol), inflammation, oxidative stress, nutrients and neurotransmitters to provide a complete picture of hormone health.

FUTURE WOMAN has helped 1,000s of women struggling with symptoms of perimenopause, menopause, PCOS, endometriosis, hypothalamic amenorrhea and more.

92% of their clients report an improvement in their symptoms after just 6 weeks of following their plan.

Unlike other hormone testing platforms for women's hormones, which are fingerprick blood tests, FUTURE WOMAN tests in dried urine and saliva.

This testing methodology is more accurate - the failure rate is near 0%, whereas it's 15%+ for fingerprick blood tests.

And testing in urine and saliva allows for a more comprehensive analysis of hormones with more markers available to be tested than in blood serum.

The FUTURE WOMAN team consists of qualified nutritionists and GPs with specialisms in women's hormones.

Eloise Newnham, founder of FUTURE WOMAN, tells Entrepreneur UK, "Hormones don't just affect fertility - they impact how we show up in the world as women. One of the most exciting areas of research in women's health is understanding how the body metabolises hormones.

The way our body processes used hormones through the liver and gut plays a crucial role in determining symptoms—something that can't be detected with a standard blood test.

Advanced urine and saliva testing methods are now emerging to evaluate hormone metabolism pathways alongside absolute hormone levels.

FUTURE WOMAN is at the forefront of this shift, empowering women to understand not only their hormone levels but also how their bodies process them for optimal health."