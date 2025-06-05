Entrepreneur UK's London 100: FUTURE WOMAN FUTURE WOMAN is a UK based company that offers an all-in-one solution for women struggling with their hormones.

By Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

FUTURE WOMAN
FUTURE WOMAN Team

Industry: Health and Wellness

FUTURE WOMAN is a UK based company that offers an all-in-one solution for women struggling with their hormones.

It was started by Eloise Newnham, an ex-Goldman Sachs investment banker, who was looking for a way to manage her period pains and was disappointed by the lack of alternatives to the contraceptive pill on the NHS.

The company offers 3 comprehensive at-home hormone tests, all of which come with a personalised supplement, diet and lifestyle plan prepared by an expert nutritionist to address your symptoms and results.

The tests look at not only reproductive hormones, but also markers for hormone metabolism, adrenal hormones (like cortisol), inflammation, oxidative stress, nutrients and neurotransmitters to provide a complete picture of hormone health.

FUTURE WOMAN has helped 1,000s of women struggling with symptoms of perimenopause, menopause, PCOS, endometriosis, hypothalamic amenorrhea and more.

92% of their clients report an improvement in their symptoms after just 6 weeks of following their plan.

Unlike other hormone testing platforms for women's hormones, which are fingerprick blood tests, FUTURE WOMAN tests in dried urine and saliva.

This testing methodology is more accurate - the failure rate is near 0%, whereas it's 15%+ for fingerprick blood tests.

And testing in urine and saliva allows for a more comprehensive analysis of hormones with more markers available to be tested than in blood serum.

The FUTURE WOMAN team consists of qualified nutritionists and GPs with specialisms in women's hormones.

Eloise Newnham, founder of FUTURE WOMAN, tells Entrepreneur UK, "Hormones don't just affect fertility - they impact how we show up in the world as women. One of the most exciting areas of research in women's health is understanding how the body metabolises hormones.

The way our body processes used hormones through the liver and gut plays a crucial role in determining symptoms—something that can't be detected with a standard blood test.

Advanced urine and saliva testing methods are now emerging to evaluate hormone metabolism pathways alongside absolute hormone levels.

FUTURE WOMAN is at the forefront of this shift, empowering women to understand not only their hormone levels but also how their bodies process them for optimal health."
Patricia Cullen

Features Writer

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

After a 12-Year-Old's Side Hustle Made Over $4,000 in 1 Day, He and His Dad Grew the Business to Nearly $50,000 a Month: 'It Takes Commitment'

Madden Forrest and his father, Steven, turned their passion for football into a lucrative business.

By Amanda Breen
Franchise

How Entrepreneurs and First-Time Franchisees Can Become Effective Leaders

Leadership isn't about having all the answers, it's about being willing to grow, listen and lead with intention.

By Gigi Schweikert
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Personal Finance

How an AI Stock Screener Can Help You Build Another Income Stream

Find profitable stocks, minimize risk, and ask any question you want.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Shaquille O'Neal Is Settling the FTX Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Him By Investors. Here's How Much He'll Pay Out.

NBA Hall of Famer Shaq is settling a class action lawsuit brought by FTX investors who claim they were misled.

By Erin Davis
Business News

'The Decade of Autonomous Vehicles': Nvidia CEO Predicts Major Growth in Robotics, Self-Driving Cars

At the VivaTech conference in Paris this week, Nvidia revealed its autonomous vehicle development platform for automakers to build self-driving cars.

By Sherin Shibu