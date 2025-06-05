GaiaLens is an AI-powered Sustainability Analytics Platform for institutional investors and financial services firms

Industry: Sustainability

GaiaLens is an AI-powered Sustainability Analytics Platform for institutional investors and financial services firms.

Co-founded in 2021 by Gordon Tveito-Duncan (CEO) and Seb Kirk (Chief Operating Officer), the idea for GaiaLens was developed whilst co-founders were at City University, London, emerging as an effective, transparent and easy-to-use solution for asset managers.

GaiaLens is led by a group of finance professionals, technologists, and academics who firmly believe that economic value creation can and should be combined with environmental stewardship, social inclusion, and sound governance.

Acknowledging the frustrations of asset managers using other ESG rating platforms such as MSCI and Sustainalytics, where methodologies were often opaque, GaiaLens' innovative platform offered a suite of tools to help investors fulfil their ESG needs, including sustainability reporting, investment screening, and deep-dive research capabilities.

GaiaLens has experienced significant growth over the past 12 months, having recently been named as an innovator transforming sustainability in finance in the ESGFinTech100 for the third year in a row.

GaiaLens was also awarded funding from Fintech Scotland, which will fund the development of its Greenwashing Analytics solution, designed to help investors evaluate the greenwashing risk of funds and companies.

Challenging the traditional 'one size fits all' approach to ESG reporting, GaiaLens has also developed a unique 'on-demand' reporting solution that provides ESG analysts instant access to its sophisticated AI-powered reporting system.

It acts as a digital ESG analyst that can support investors throughout the ESG investment lifecycle and has saved them significant time.

Sustainability Frameworks is the first module to be released by the technology team at GaiaLens, giving analysts access to the latest, highest quality ESG data available and generating SFDR, TCFD, EU Taxonomy and UN SDGs reports (and more) for portfolios/funds in a matter of seconds.

Three further products, namely a GenAI-powered PDF Chatbot, a Greenwashing Risk Assessment tool and a Customisable Reporting tool, will expand the sustainability analytics platform further in the first half of 2025.