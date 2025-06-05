Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Gals FC Gals FC is proudly non-competitive, designed for women who may have never played before or have felt excluded from the sport

By Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Gals FC
Gals FC Lorne Magill and Nora Beqaj co-founders

Industry: Sport

Started in London by best friends and two ex-employees of City Pantry, Gals FC is redefining what football can be - welcoming, inclusive, and, most importantly, fun. With sport offering powerful benefits across all generations, this stands out as a bold and visionary concept - undeniably deserving its spot on the Entrepreneur UK London100 list.

Unlike traditional football clubs, Gals FC is proudly non-competitive, designed for women who may have never played before or have felt excluded from the sport. There are no trials, no leagues, and no pressure - just a game where everyone belongs. With 13 thriving communities across the UK and plans to reach 50 this year, Gals FC is on a mission to get 150,000 women playing football every week.

Gals FC's impact speaks for itself:

  • 91% of players say their mental health has improved since joining
  • 70% wouldn't be playing football without Gals FC
  • Two-thirds feel more confident in everyday life

"Innovation isn't just about technology - it's about rethinking who gets to belong. At Gals FC, we've built a football experience where competition takes a backseat to community, proving that sport can be social, inclusive, and empowering for everyone." — Lorne, co-founder of Gals FC

With £150k in seed funding and an ambitious national expansion plan, Gals FC is not just a football club - it's a movement that's changing the game for women in the UK.
Patricia Cullen

Features Writer

