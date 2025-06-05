Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Greenbaq AI Greenbaq is pioneering a transformative approach to sustainability finance through its AI-powered platform that enables small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to effectively validate, report, and monetise their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and other compliance performance.

By Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Greenbaq
Greenbaq, founder, Ijeoma Akwiwu

Industry: Technology

Unlike traditional approaches that rely on manual verification and disconnected systems, Greenbaq's platform leverages a sophisticated multi-layered validation engine powered by specialised neural networks trained on verified sustainability disclosures across diverse industry sectors.

What truly distinguishes Greenbaq is its blockchain verification layer, which creates immutable records of validation outcomes that financial institutions can trust without requiring additional verification.

This drastically reduces the friction in sustainable finance transactions, enabling SMEs to access capital at terms that accurately reflect their sustainability performance.
Patricia Cullen

Features Writer

