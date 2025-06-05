HIVED is leading the charge in sustainable, emission-free parcel delivery

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Industry: Sustainability

With a 100% electric fleet, game-changing technology and partnerships with major brands like ASOS, Zara and Nespresso, HIVED is leading the charge in sustainable, emission-free parcel delivery.

Murvah Iqbal and Mathias Krieger started delivering parcels by bike themselves.

HIVED is now delivering tens of thousands of parcels every week, reducing carbon emissions by an incredible 56%-76% per parcel compared to traditional couriers.

With plans to expand into Manchester and Birmingham, they aim to deliver 1.5m parcels across the UK by 2029.

From two founders delivering parcels on bikes to becoming UK Startup of the Year 2024, HIVED is a perfect example of what makes London's startup scene so exciting - bold ideas, big ambitions, and a real commitment to change.