An industry-first eSIM that works alongside your main SIM, automatically kicking in when you're out of signal, eliminating signal dead zones and tackling high roaming costs

Industry: Telecoms

The idea for Honest Mobile was born one night over a pint at the pub between Andy Aitken, CEO and co-founder of Honest, and his school friend Josh.

They'd both had their fair share of business adventures, and were fed up with the big networks – unpredictable price hikes, poor service, not enough sustainability action.

There had to be a better way.

Well, that's a start!

Since launching, Honest Mobile have seen customer count growing over 100% in Q4 2024 alone.