Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Honest Mobile An industry-first eSIM that works alongside your main SIM, automatically kicking in when you're out of signal, eliminating signal dead zones and tackling high roaming costs

By Patricia Cullen

Honest Mobile
Honest's CEO, Andy Aitken

Industry: Telecoms

The idea for Honest Mobile was born one night over a pint at the pub between Andy Aitken, CEO and co-founder of Honest, and his school friend Josh.

They'd both had their fair share of business adventures, and were fed up with the big networks – unpredictable price hikes, poor service, not enough sustainability action.

There had to be a better way.

An industry-first eSIM that works alongside your main SIM, automatically kicking in when you're out of signal, eliminating signal dead zones and tackling high roaming costs with 200+ essential apps with unlimited data in 180+ countries.

Well, that's a start!

Since launching, Honest Mobile have seen customer count growing over 100% in Q4 2024 alone.
