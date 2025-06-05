Industry: Technology

io.tt closed the funding round a week before the first lockdown – leading to an unconventional origin story. The social distancing meant we had to hire our full development team to build the product from scratch, entirely remotely, whilst navigating the early stresses of the pandemic.

io.tt is a start-up born from a gap identified by founder and CEO Cameron Worth. It is a SaaS platform used by global brands such as Coors, Yeo Valley, Evian, Boots and more to deliver engaging connected packaging programmes, driven by QR codes and NFC tags, on their products.

io.tt is the first SaaS technology of its kind – and is already being used in more than 130 countries, across billions of touchpoints, for major brands. It's among the first 2D barcode generators to be approved by the creator of the original 1D barcode, GS1, to help migrate global companies to a new world of packaging.

The company is proudly London-based, with Cam himself being from a long line of Londoners and has often provided services at a discounted rate (or even sometimes free) to fellow London SMEs. In addition to this, io.tt has an in-house engineering team that's driving the technological economy within the city.

When asked why io.tt is great for London's startup ecosystem, Worth says; "As a born and raised Londoner, I've loved living at every point of the compass and the intangible parts of what it means to be raised in this city. Those are the things that really help when starting businesses and relying as much on smarts as you do on hustle and capabilities (in the early days)."