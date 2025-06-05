Entrepreneur UK's London 100: io.tt io.tt is a SaaS platform used by global brands to deliver engaging connected packaging programmes, driven by QR codes and NFC tags, on their products.

By Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

io.tt
io.tt founder and CEO Cameron Worth

Industry: Technology

io.tt closed the funding round a week before the first lockdown – leading to an unconventional origin story. The social distancing meant we had to hire our full development team to build the product from scratch, entirely remotely, whilst navigating the early stresses of the pandemic.

io.tt is a start-up born from a gap identified by founder and CEO Cameron Worth. It is a SaaS platform used by global brands such as Coors, Yeo Valley, Evian, Boots and more to deliver engaging connected packaging programmes, driven by QR codes and NFC tags, on their products.

io.tt is the first SaaS technology of its kind – and is already being used in more than 130 countries, across billions of touchpoints, for major brands. It's among the first 2D barcode generators to be approved by the creator of the original 1D barcode, GS1, to help migrate global companies to a new world of packaging.

The company is proudly London-based, with Cam himself being from a long line of Londoners and has often provided services at a discounted rate (or even sometimes free) to fellow London SMEs. In addition to this, io.tt has an in-house engineering team that's driving the technological economy within the city.

When asked why io.tt is great for London's startup ecosystem, Worth says; "As a born and raised Londoner, I've loved living at every point of the compass and the intangible parts of what it means to be raised in this city. Those are the things that really help when starting businesses and relying as much on smarts as you do on hustle and capabilities (in the early days)."
Patricia Cullen

Features Writer

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

After a 12-Year-Old's Side Hustle Made Over $4,000 in 1 Day, He and His Dad Grew the Business to Nearly $50,000 a Month: 'It Takes Commitment'

Madden Forrest and his father, Steven, turned their passion for football into a lucrative business.

By Amanda Breen
Franchise

How Entrepreneurs and First-Time Franchisees Can Become Effective Leaders

Leadership isn't about having all the answers, it's about being willing to grow, listen and lead with intention.

By Gigi Schweikert
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Personal Finance

How an AI Stock Screener Can Help You Build Another Income Stream

Find profitable stocks, minimize risk, and ask any question you want.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Shaquille O'Neal Is Settling the FTX Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Him By Investors. Here's How Much He'll Pay Out.

NBA Hall of Famer Shaq is settling a class action lawsuit brought by FTX investors who claim they were misled.

By Erin Davis
Business News

'The Decade of Autonomous Vehicles': Nvidia CEO Predicts Major Growth in Robotics, Self-Driving Cars

At the VivaTech conference in Paris this week, Nvidia revealed its autonomous vehicle development platform for automakers to build self-driving cars.

By Sherin Shibu